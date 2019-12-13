"Marshall Plan" or price of Polish support

Sovereignty in Belarus and the situation inside our country stirs up our western neighbors. Prime Minister of Poland announced the presentation of a kind of "Marshall Plan" for Belarus at the next EU summit. Its essence is to support the Belarusian economy in case of reelection. That is, elections which would be arranged by the European Union.



For some reason, the Polish inventor forgot about the same plan, which was written according to exactly the same scenario in Lithuania back in 2017 only for Ukraine. Kiev was promised as much as 50 billion dollars, but something did not work out. So this time the Polish curators decided to keep silent about the sums. After all, there is no way to play the Ukrainian scenario in Belarus.



So this is the price of Polish solidarity and generosity? To throw off a strong leader, a current and newly elected president of Belarus, and then wait for generous Polish donations. The first plan failed - the blitzkrieg on August 9-11, although the crowd was set up for aggression and direct clashes with law enforcement agencies. Plan B is clearly less costly for foreign coordinators and advantageous for Western competitors - the strike. While the two giant enterprises - Belaruskali and BelAZ - hold a third of the world market in their segments, the prospect of a production stoppage is beneficial to many players. They will make multibillion-dollar profits. But here again, the Belarusians turned out to be smarter. There is still a classic European sanction option left. If you don't want to go on strike, you'll get sanctions. And it's advisable to pair up with your neighbor, who really supported you.





