Orchid plantation grown by Belarusian pensioner from Gomel

A plantation of orchids was grown by a Belarusian pensioner from Gomel. Vladimir Gutsenkov, the owner of a farm from the village of Kostyukovka, shared an exclusive footage from his greenhouse, because orchids are grown in Belarus only in botanical gardens, and they are bought from the Netherlands or other European countries. The exotic flowers bloom in January-February. Right now, there are about 20 varieties and a total of about a hundred orchid bushes in the farmer’s greenhouse.