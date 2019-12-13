Regional development plans: improving standard of living and quality of life

Innovations, expansion of the geography of supplies are a priority for the agricultural machine-building industry. Bobruiskagromash is known in 50 countries worldwide, recently the order geography of the company has been expanded by Vietnam, China and Hungary. Every year there are 6-7 new developments and constant modernization. And if in 2019 the amount of investment in production was about 3 million rubles, in 2020 it was over 7.5 m. The result of the year is the growth rate of the domestic regional product. By the way, this is the best indicator in the country.

Ruslan Strakhar, Deputy Chairman of the Mogilev Region Executive Committee: "In order to boost economic growth, we will focus on export growth and increasing the efficiency of the real sector of the economy: industry, agriculture, transport. We will ensure the growth in wages and overall well-being of the population in the region by improving efficiency."

Moreover, there are plans to create the country's first state corporation in the field of agricultural engineering. According to the specialists, it will enable to pool resources and reduce costs, solve the issues of financial recovery in a new way and increase the return from the state assets.

Another field in the development of the regions is to raise the standard of living and quality of life

The driving force in this regard should be cities of 80,000 inhabitants and regional centers. First of all, this concerns housing construction and infrastructure development.

Andrei Moskalev, Deputy Chairman of Mogilev City Executive Committee: "We take an integrated approach to housing construction, including construction of social facilities, sports and educational sites in order to avoid the situation when a house is built but there is no infrastructure. Now we are building Sputnik-2 neighborhood. The main thing is that a person should not feel any difference, whether he lives in the center or on the outskirts."

The program on regional development plans to offer housing in small towns and villages to those in need of better housing conditions without waiting lists. By the way, new housing estates will be built with green technologies. Many of the apartment buildings will be built according to new projects with electric heating and autonomous electric boilers.

Social support for families with many children will be a priority. The effectiveness of such measure of state support for large families as family capital is proved by figures.