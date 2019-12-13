EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Presidential elections in Belarus recognized valid

The Chairwoman of the CEC Lidia Yermoshina has reported this news to journalists. The turnout is more than 50% in all regions except Minsk.

More than 60% of citizens gave their voices in Gomel and Mogilev Regions. The turnout in Minsk is a little over 43%.

