Presidential elections in Belarus recognized valid
The Chairwoman of the CEC Lidia Yermoshina has reported this news to journalists. The turnout is more than 50% in all regions except Minsk.
More than 60% of citizens gave their voices in Gomel and Mogilev Regions. The turnout in Minsk is a little over 43%.
