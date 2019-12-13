3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Football fans detained in riot case
10 football fans were detained for participating in August protests. Residents of Molodechno District (aged 18 to 42) were identified by operatives. All the detainees are active participants in the football fan movement, adhere to right-wing radical views! It is known that on August 9 in Molodechno the defendants participated in the protests. The defendants found fanatical and protest paraphernalia, mobile phones with photo and video materials about their protest activities.
The investigators gave a legal assessment of the actions of the detainees and recognized them as suspects in a criminal case on organizing group actions that grossly violate public order.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All