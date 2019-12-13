Football fans detained in riot case

10 football fans were detained for participating in August protests. Residents of Molodechno District (aged 18 to 42) were identified by operatives. All the detainees are active participants in the football fan movement, adhere to right-wing radical views! It is known that on August 9 in Molodechno the defendants participated in the protests. The defendants found fanatical and protest paraphernalia, mobile phones with photo and video materials about their protest activities.