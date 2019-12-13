Belarus leads the world in accessibility of medical services

The history of our people is full of trials, which we have overcome. These are the years of countless wars that have swept over our land. But the 21st century has brought a new and completely unexpected test. The pandemic literally paralyzed the whole world. But it didn't crush Belarusians. We have learned to treat our health with care and take a new look at medicine which we have managed not only to maintain, but also to develop. By accessibility of medical services, Belarus is the leader in the world. The Covid pandemic was probably the best strength test for the Belarusian medicine last year and this year! We were ready to react both to emergency situations and to minimize the consequences. And no one would claim, in fact, that the model was inefficient! Medical centers, equipment, medicines and doctors are a powerful national resource, which became a shield in the fight against the new infection.



And if we look behind the system, the figures will show all the power of the resource! Thus, by the beginning of the year there were 52 specialists with higher medical education per 10 thousand Belarusians! This is more than in the EU countries as well as in the CIS member states. Availability of nursing staff is also nearly a record: 122 per 10 thousand. In the EU, this indicator is not even close to a hundred. Belarus also adheres to the general line concerning drug safety. Only last year, the production of medicines increased by 3.5 times, with a clear focus on import substitution! At the same time, companies are not chasing super profits - about 40% of Belarusian tablets are priced below the dollar. By the number of transplants our medical centers surpass many advanced countries! And the age of such patients sometimes does not matter. And they don't have to wait in line in foreign clinics, paying for expensive treatment. After transplantation our women give birth to absolutely healthy babies! By the way, Belarus has the only woman in the world who has already given birth to two babies after the most complicated liver transplantation together with a kidney. Belarus earns nearly $50 million a year from the export of medical services.



Every now and then we find Belarus in various medical ratings - this is also a tradition! They value the comfort of motherhood and childhood, which is a priority enshrined in law! Belarusians are indisputable outsiders in infant mortality rate (2.5 per 1000 live births in 2020): they are ahead of all CIS countries and many countries of the world! The progress has been noticed by the World Health Organization. More than once the European bureau has set Belarus as an example. Experts of the World Bank have also given their estimates: Belarusians are the first in the world (together with Canada and Brunei) to provide 100% access to medical services. This high assessment is based on the hard work and dedication of doctors of the highest class, for whom the fight for life and health of people has become a matter of life.