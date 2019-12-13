PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Criminal case on attempted arson of Oleg Gaidukevich's house initiated

t became known that a criminal case was initiated on the basis of the fact of the arson of Oleg Gaidukevich's house. The State Security Committee defined the crime by Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Belarus as an Act of Terrorism. Deputies and journalists are intimidated. Experts have already called individual terror a new stage of aggression against Belarus.

At the moment, operational work is underway. And as the State Control Committee stressed, the guilty ones will be found and brought to justice.

