3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Criminal case on attempted arson of Oleg Gaidukevich's house initiated
t became known that a criminal case was initiated on the basis of the fact of the arson of Oleg Gaidukevich's house. The State Security Committee defined the crime by Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Belarus as an Act of Terrorism. Deputies and journalists are intimidated. Experts have already called individual terror a new stage of aggression against Belarus.
At the moment, operational work is underway. And as the State Control Committee stressed, the guilty ones will be found and brought to justice.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All