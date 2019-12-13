Belarus ranks 28th out of more than 150 countries in Science and Innovation Index

Belarusian science is fully integrated into the world scientific community. Our country ranks 28th among more than 150 countries according to the science and innovation index. The Chairman of the Young Scientists Council of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus told about it during the International Scientific Conference of Young Scientists in Minsk. A full system of measures has been created today to support talented and gifted youth. More than 30% researchers in the Academy of Sciences are young scientists under 35.