Belarus ranks 28th out of more than 150 countries in Science and Innovation Index
Belarusian science is fully integrated into the world scientific community. Our country ranks 28th among more than 150 countries according to the science and innovation index. The Chairman of the Young Scientists Council of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus told about it during the International Scientific Conference of Young Scientists in Minsk. A full system of measures has been created today to support talented and gifted youth. More than 30% researchers in the Academy of Sciences are young scientists under 35.
In addition, the Belarusian scientists develop agro-industrial and industrial technologies related to Industry 4.0, as well as robotic complexes, the unmanned transport. By the way, about 250 young researchers gathered at the Academy of Sciences these days. They include scientists, representatives of universities, colleges, schoolchildren, as well as guests from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.
