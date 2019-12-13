PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Poland and Lithuania report 600-700 people crossing border overnight

According to Polish and Lithuanian information, 600-700 people crossed the border overnight. Meanwhile, the installation of large tents for assistance continues in the refugee camp. There will be three of them. Also, firewood has been brought for the people, today they need heat more than ever. The situation is still difficult. But the Belarusian side is doing everything to organize order here and feed all the migrants.

