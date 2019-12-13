President instructs to provide assistance to Hasidic pilgrims stuck on border of Belarus and Ukraine

Hasidic pilgrims annually go to Ukrainian city Uman to celebrate the New Year. The country has closed its borders, due to the coronavirus. Many people with children, having passed the Belarusian border posts, were blocked.



Hasidic pilgrims are located in the neutral zone between Novaya Guta and Novye Yarilovichi checkpoints on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. 734 of them got stuck at the entrance to Ukraine tonight. 130 children under 18 are among them.



Residents of Israel are preparing to celebrate the New Year. This is a special holiday for Jews. Hasidic pilgrims from all over the world go to the town of Uman in Cherkasy Region of Ukraine every year. A group of pilgrims were heading for the holiday. But the road was blocked by trucks. A cordon has been built.



The Red Cross is deploying an aid point for pilgrims in the territiry between Ukraine and Belarus. Modules with heating will be deployed, children and adults will be provided with first aid, if necessary. It is planned to establish a field kitchen.



Almost 800 people who also failed to enter the territory of Ukraine, settled in Pinsk. Pilgrims have been living there for several days. The local authorities gave them a warm welcome and did everything to make the guests feel cozy and comfortable.



The issue of supporting the Hasidim, who are stuck on the neutral territory of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, is being resolved.



