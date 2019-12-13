Skate park opened in Lida at the request of young people

A modern skate park for active recreation buffs was opened in Lida. The sports ground is located in a new neighborhood of the city. Here you can ride skateboards, rollerblades and scooters. All European norms and standards were complied with in the construction of the facilities. Lida may hold competitions, including international ones, in extreme sports popular among young people. It is noteworthy that a request to build a skateboard park was addressed to the city leadership through social networks of enthusiastic young people. It only took four months to implement the idea.

In time, the Leda Skate Park will expand. Here they plan to install new structures for extreme sports on a professional basis.



