Mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers open all over Belarus
Coronavirus affects the unvaccinated people, Belarusian doctors state. The country faces the fourth wave of coronavirus. And vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself. Mobile vaccination centers are open all over Belarus. One of them works in Zhodino, on the basis of a local hospital. Up to 20 people can get the component here in just two hours. Now, the population has two vaccines to choose from: Sputnik and the Chinese vaccine.
