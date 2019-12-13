PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Winners of "Digital Security" contest awarded in Molodechno

The results of the "Digital Literacy and Information Security" contest have been summed up in Minsk Region. The main goal of the creative competition is to form a legal consciousness in the younger generation. Phishing, swapping, cyberbullying issues were revealed in the projects by young residents of the Central Region aged 6 to 16 years. The winners were awarded diplomas and gifts.

The Cyber Security Week is coming to an end in Minsk Region. The residents of the region were introduced to modern methods of deception on the Internet. It is known that the first victims are the elderly and schoolchildren.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All