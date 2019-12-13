3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Winners of "Digital Security" contest awarded in Molodechno
The results of the "Digital Literacy and Information Security" contest have been summed up in Minsk Region. The main goal of the creative competition is to form a legal consciousness in the younger generation. Phishing, swapping, cyberbullying issues were revealed in the projects by young residents of the Central Region aged 6 to 16 years. The winners were awarded diplomas and gifts.
The Cyber Security Week is coming to an end in Minsk Region. The residents of the region were introduced to modern methods of deception on the Internet. It is known that the first victims are the elderly and schoolchildren.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All