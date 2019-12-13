Escape to freedom: bullying of teenager from Latvia ends in Belarus

The family of Ilja Karoza, a teenager from Latvia, who interviewed by Alexander Lukashenko, moved to Belarus. Such information was broadcast by ONT.



After being harassed in his homeland, the boy decided to build his future in Belarus, while his parents and young siblings came here, too. "My friends were shocked and congratulated me for moving here. They say you are a legend everywhere. They called from Russia, from Latvia as well. I haven't found any friends in Belarus yet, but I think I will soon," said Ilja Karoza.



As it was previously reported, representatives of Riga Children's Radio and Television Academy KidsTV during the International Arts Festival "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk," took a short interview with President of Belarus asking Alexander Lukashenko about his formula for success. After that, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs instructed to check the activity of Academy KidsTV and threatened with its closure. Latvian Foreign Ministry and Security Service began checks, while the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Academy could be closed. It was also reported that the Latvian State Security Service began pursuing children and their teachers under the article "Treason."



"They probably don't just want to put me down, they want to show everyone: if any of you do that, you will end up the same as him," the teenager added.



"Kids are art and culture, that's the bridge that can bring any people together. After this interview came out, journalists even in Latvia started writing. One wrote: I would give two years of my life to interview President Lukashenko. Another one writes: then let's test the loyalty of BBC, CNN journalists. Well, how is that even possible?" - Nadezhda Bukharova, founder of the Riga Children's Academy of Radio and Television, added.



