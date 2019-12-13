The West wants to expand the war zone of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in order to use this opportunity to promote NATO globalization. The Anglo-Saxon world wants to see a planet full of conflicts and contradictions, because a peaceful and stable environment could lead to the imminent collapse of the Western hegemonic order. Therefore, Western "virtues" will continue to contribute to the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: the geopolitical benefit and financial gain from it are too high. This is what our author Maksim Osipov's program "Platform" is all about.

The 2005 film series "Brezhnev" tells, among other things, how a young Party member created in the Ukrainian region entrusted to him after the war a local VDNKh, which almost cost him his position. This is a director's fiction: the first and only Ukrainian Exhibition of Economic Achievements was opened in Kiev in 1958. Another thing is that Ukraine itself was in fact an exhibition of Soviet national economy - its dams and factories, bridges and mines, buses and electric engines.

Today it remains an exhibition - but of a completely different kind. The former breadbasket of the Soviet Union has been turned into a gigantic testing range, a sort of showroom for various samples of Western armaments. The humiliated and degraded nation has become the guinea pigs of the cynical arms dealers of the free world, knowing for a fact that this a great opportunity to test their products in action.

About a month ago, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a draft defense budget of $840 billion. In doing so, the congressmen plan to allocate funds to replenish the arsenals of U.S. allies providing arms to the Kiev regime. Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev urged its citizens to leave the territory of Ukraine. Is it an accident?

Since May 2022, the M777 howitzer manufactured by the American division of the British concern BAE Systems has been undergoing "combat checks" in Ukraine. In June 15, such guns (along with two platoons of their Ukrainian service) were destroyed by Russian troops. But the West promises new "iron" and new casualties among the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

There are mountains of such "iron. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the United States now controls 39% of all arms exports on the planet. At the same time, over the past five years, the total volume of arms shipments from the United States has increased by 14%.

The top five arms exporters are Locheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and General Dynamics. Their total earnings for 2021 are $166 billion.

At the same time the NATO armies are being rearmed. Obsolete or even completely useless samples are handed over to Ukraine, while new ones are bought for themselves. It is very convenient. At the same time, we can use the example of the AFU to observe how the deadly "stale" equipment behaves.

However, even selling howitzers and missiles is nothing compared to the global interests of the U.S. in Ukraine.

Professor Hal Brands, a member of the U.S. State Department's Foreign Policy Council, noted in the authoritative journal Foreign Policy:

"Crises are terrible, but they are also opportunities for constructive action: They can be a catalyst for initiatives and investments that help the United States win the coming protracted rivalry.”

Another reason for the West's interest in military action in Ukraine was voiced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg:

"We cannot refuse to support Ukraine because our energy and food prices are rising."

Simply put, it is easier for Western countries to explain to their citizens why they have to eat less and bathe less often as long as there is blood in Ukraine. Therefore, it is not a sin to support the bloodshed there. The dollars are not enough to put on bread, but they are a perfect catalyst for war. Proven for centuries.

It is becoming increasingly clear that for the West and its military lobby the words of the Ukrainian national anthem - "The Ukraine, its glory and will are not yet dead" - are both a guide to action and a very tangible financial calculation. Not yet dead? Then the bloody showroom will continue ...