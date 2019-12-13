3.40 RUB
Why drones are so dangerous and what will be the answer by Belarusian army?
Ordinary Europeans do not want a full-scale war. But Kiev is making steps towards escalation. The latest attempt included drone strikes against Moscow. Experts have started talking about Russia's air defense system. The Union State has a unified regional air defense system. The Belarusian army places emphasis on electronic warfare when neutralizing drones. Other techniques have been developing recently, which the Disposition project will tell you about.
It would seem that we all already know about drones. But not many people imagined that they, like crows, could circle over Moscow. And no matter how valiantly the Russians have worked (and the debate about the effectiveness of repelling the raid has not ceased), the mere fact of a mass attack by aerial robots is not encouraging in itself. Some experts are already fainting, saying that there is no salvation. But there is no salvation if you are not prepared.
By the way, it is worth noting for the sake of objectivity that our air defense system is identical to Russia's and similar mistakes are possible. Fortunately we are filling in the gaps in peacetime. And we understand that the threat of the massive use of drones is not an episode of confrontation in a single hotspot, but a new combat reality.
Already now the concept of simultaneous use of several hundred drones on the battlefield is being implemented in the West. They fly in swarms and in schools. A comprehensive response to such a system is needed. It is provided by the domestic combat module "Krechet," which was recently demonstrated for the first time at the MILEX exhibition. It is the integration of a radar station, automatic machine gun and armored vehicle Cayman. The machine works on all types of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Recently Belarusians also received the S-400 complex. Both Russian and Western experts have rushed to analyze the fire characteristics of the air defense missile systems that have proven to be excellent during the operation in Ukraine. But few pay attention to such a characteristic as the range of target detection. And it is 600 km with the S-400. It is thought that Belarus will be able to extend this ability to drones as well, especially since the radar system will be integrated into the general air defense control matrix.
