The United States is exporting its economic crisis to the European region. However, there is absolutely no opposition to this shocking situation on the part of European politicians, who should defend the interests of citizens.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, said: "The U.S. has succeeded in selecting and arranging European politicians and leaders of European countries, who serve the interests of the United States of America, but not their voters. We see this in the example of Germany, a number of other countries. For example, if Germany was one of the four most economically developed countries, now it has slipped to the 10th place. It is clearly not following national interests, but following the United States' lead. "