Meeting of climate scientists from Belarus and Russia in St. Petersburg
Common approaches of the Union State to solving environmental problems, and why the climate agenda has become a powerful weapon in international confrontation. These issues were discussed these days in St. Petersburg at a meeting of the standing seminar at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia. Climate change problems have recently caused concern at both the international and national levels. For example, the warming in Russia proceeds twice as fast as worldwide. And in our country, the average annual temperature rises by 0.6 degrees every 10 years. And such changes in nature directly affect the economic activities of both countries.
The meeting of the allied parliamentarians resulted in adoption of the draft recommendations. This is a kind of consolidation of the legal position on adaptation to the current climatic situation on the planet.
