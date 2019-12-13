Doctors tell why we shouldn't drink kvass in hot weather

The large amount of sugar in kvass will not quench thirst, but only harm the body, sb.by writes, citing the words of doctors from the program "Live Healthy".



Andrei Prodeus, doctor of immunology, Doctor of Medicine, Professor, noted that he had never met bottled naturally fermented kvass with carbohydrate content of less than four grams per hundred milliliters. But there are drinks with nine, ten and even twelve grams of carbohydrates per hundred milliliters.



"Carbs are sugars. Therefore, if there are 4.5 grams of carbohydrates in kvass, this means that there is a teaspoon of sugar per hundred grams in the drink," added Elena Malysheva, a general practitioner, doctor of medicine, professor.



The doctors advised not to quench one's thirst in hot weather with kvass, as it not only fails to cope with this task, but also increases the risk of obesity.



In this regard, Andrey Prodeus advised to quench one's thirst with cold water of 6-8 Co.



