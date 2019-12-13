Festival of big frying pan held in Samokhvalovichi

Today the traditional holiday of a big frying pan took place in Samokhvalovichi. By the way, its diameter is three meters! This time the main dish was potatoes cooked according to local recipes. One could also taste numerous varieties of apples and pears. In addition, the festival-fair is also an opportunity to buy seedlings, seeds and fruits of the best Belarusian selection, as well as to get direct advice and recommendations from scientists. Every year the local Research Center creates at least one new variety with higher yield, stability, and improved taste qualities. By the way, Tolochin Cannery, one of the enterprises of the Academy of Sciences, produces frozen fries on a new import substitution line.