Why are tourists from European Union coming more and more often to Belarusian resorts for health improvement?

More than 300 thousand EU citizens visited Belarus without visas. Most of them are residents of Lithuania and Latvia. Many go to our health resorts, because it is excellent service, delicious food, as well as high-quality recreation with the use of natural healing factors. Foreign guests also like to travel to the most beautiful Belarusian cities. For example, Minsk is the most popular destination for Russians during November holidays.



People come to Belarusian health resorts to improve their health, undergo diagnostics and have a rest for the benefit of body and soul. Electric and mud treatment, massages and physiotherapy are offered in the health resorts. Also, an important part of health improvement is restoration of natural wealth. Mineral waters from over 90 wells and therapeutic muds from 4 fields are used in the Belarusian health resorts.



For example, here you can undergo a course of treatment with mineral waters. The water comes from the well of 432 meters deep.



Our health resorts are popular not only among Belarusians. Hundreds of thousands of foreigners recover there every year. And they also come to find tranquility and distraction from "domestic" worries.



The guests are also pleased with democratic prices. He says he has been to many places, but he is ready to return to Belarus because of the value for money and quality of services.



Foreigners are ready to travel hundreds of kilometers not only because of Belarusian scenery and variety of services. Many people favor the social policy of the country, where the family is a priority. They come to have a rest for a while, and then stay to live here.



All conditions are created so that each vacationer in Belarus would feel at home and come back including a balanced diet and comfortable rooms. Also, the Belarusian resorts are constantly updated with medical equipment, updated list of services and ennobled territory - all this creates a good environment for a good rest, recuperation and rehabilitation.



