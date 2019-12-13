3.42 RUB
Ministry of Natural Resources of Belarus tells why meetings of people with bears became more frequent
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection told how many bears there are in Belarus and why the meetings of people with them have become more frequent, reports BelTA.
"The number of bears in 2023 amounted to 700 individuals, their distribution across the country is uneven. There is no reason to say that the number of this species has reached its optimum value, which would ensure long-term conservation. In conjunction with the biology of the species itself (minimal and slow growth of reproduction), unfortunately, the main threats that have a negative impact on the state of the bear population remain relevant: fall and winter hunting of furbearers and ungulates, especially hunting with the use of dogs, which leads to the rise of bears from the den and the death of cubs", - said the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Bear encounters with people have become more frequent recently. "This is due not only to the increase in numbers, but also to the fact that humans are increasingly taking away territories that used to belong to wild animals," the press service noted.
To resolve situations related to the discovery of a wild animal, which may pose a threat to life and health of people or is in distress, commissions to help wild animals have been established in Belarus at the local executive and administrative bodies.
