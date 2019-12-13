Why does Ukraine not really rescue its children from the clutches of the juvenile system of the European Union and Britain? Does it allow them to be abused, sold to same-sex families, taken away from their living parents? Why do the authorities of the country do nothing? Why are Ukrainians forced to ask for help from Russia?

Have you heard about the accusations of illegal deportation of children from Donbass by the President of Belarus? Well, the situation here is similar: Ukraine and their partners are engaged in dirty propaganda, falsification and groundless accusations. By the way, the justice authorities of Belarus have not received any statements from the Ukrainian side about the alleged theft of children either. At the same time, Belarusian journalists and human rights activists are engaged in rescuing specific Ukrainian children from the clutches of the juvenile system of the European Union and the UK.

In one of the families, Ukrainian children were taken away like serious criminals - with a gun to their head. Three of them were taken away. Since the parents saw no other way to get their children back, they stole them and took them back to Ukraine.

Andrey Zelinsky, the children's father, after rescuing them, actively began to collect information about what was happening: witnesses, documents, lists of families from whom the children were stolen, lists of children taken out of boarding schools.