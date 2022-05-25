Why Belarus - Russia integration frustrates West?

The West was unable to conduct a sanctions blitzkrieg and plummet the economies of Russia and Belarus. Now is the time to quickly develop cooperation, expand production and substitute the imported goods with domestic ones.

The West and the EU are suffering from overproduction, the high emission of money and the spending of state budgets on Ukraine do not help. Why is it so important to produce and consume domestic goods under these circumstances? Alexey Avdonin will explain in the author's column "Simple Economy" right now.

Simple Economy

This is «Simple Economy» with Alexey Avdonin. Today we will discuss the economy of integration. On May 23, the leaders of Belarus and Russia discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries under the sanctions.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

They, the West, without realizing it, have pushed us to actively develop our economy.

The West expected us to fall down under the pressure of restrictions. But there is no effect from the sanctions blitzkrieg.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

The economy of Russia and in general of our union [Union State] is not just strengthening. It is showing an unexpectedly strong growt

h.

The commodity turnover between our countries in 2021 increased by 10 billion to the level of 2012, or almost to 40 billion dollars. Belarusian exports showed a maximum level of $16.4 billion over the past 8 years.

This is just the beginning! Lukashenko and Putin paid key attention to the issues of import substitution.

Since the Soviet dissolution, Belarus has been able to develop and strengthen its industrial and scientific base and is now able to quickly substitute foreign companies in the Russian market.

Intensification of cooperation will easily increase our trade turnover up to $100 billion. The withdrawal of foreign corporations made it possible to get rid of unfair competition and breathe in full.

But these are the figures. And what will we, the citizens of the Union State, get from it?

You and I, and our children will work on our own land, develop the state and not think about immigration for the sake of a piece of cheap slave bread.

Why was it so important for the West to prevent our economic integration?

The answer is cynically simple: they wanted to substitute our goods with their own ones by destroying our industry, agriculture, science and education.

They are now in a crisis of overproduction as in the late 80s. Then they survived due to the collapse of the Soviet economy and the supply of stale products from their warehouses to the markets of the former soviet republics. Now they are shouting at us only because they can`t pull off this trick again. We will make our own products.

The problems of overproduction in the Western economy were exacerbated by the thoughtless printing of euros and dollars. The Federal Reserve System printed $9 trillion in 2020, or 22% of all US paper money issued over the past 200 years.

Such rag money save the West from the crisis, but they inevitably lead to high inflation. Now the West is trying to write off high prices on Moscow.

But even famous Elon Musk said that the real cause of inflation is that "... the government has printed a lot of new money, and the US economy has already entered a recession."

The West sees another way to support its economies by wasting budget money to allegedly support Ukraine in the war with Russia. But in reality, the money is not invested in Ukraine, but in saving their corporations from bankruptcy.

Chinese journalists China Daily clearly reflected this process in their famous cartoon.