Doctors cope with test and continue to fight selflessly for each person with COVID-19
The pandemic has not only affected the economy, it has affected absolutely all spheres of life. But most importantly, it shaken up the entire health care system. Our doctors have coped with this challenge with dignity and continue to fight selflessly for each person. Today, everyone who became part of a huge team, which showed well-coordinated work in difficult times, was honored in Vitebsk. Among those who received honorary certificates and acknowledgements, there were also nurses, ambulance drivers and specialists from rehabilitation centers.
There are more than two thousand donors in Mogilev region. There is a large zonal blood transfusion station in Bobruisk, interdistrict departments in Gorki and Klimovichi. Doctors work in tandem with donors. And this is an invaluable contribution to the development of the country's health care.
This year, the intensive care department was equipped with new equipment - monitors, syringess, defibrillator, ventilator. The hospital is now operating in a regular mode.
About 800 specialists graduate annually from Vitebsk Medical University
Future surgeons, ophthalmologists, infectious disease specialists study here. Students have time for science as well. Their developments are being successfully put into practice. Every year about eight hundred specialists graduate from Vitebsk Medical University. Half of them stay to work in hospitals, clinics and outpatient clinics in the northern region.
Medical Examiner's Award
And today, words of gratitude are once again heard throughout the country for those who at this difficult time found for the protection of the health of Belarusians. Among them there are doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, rehabilitation center specialists. Medics say they've been feeling the support of Belarusians all this time.
