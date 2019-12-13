Doctors cope with test and continue to fight selflessly for each person with COVID-19

The pandemic has not only affected the economy, it has affected absolutely all spheres of life. But most importantly, it shaken up the entire health care system. Our doctors have coped with this challenge with dignity and continue to fight selflessly for each person. Today, everyone who became part of a huge team, which showed well-coordinated work in difficult times, was honored in Vitebsk. Among those who received honorary certificates and acknowledgements, there were also nurses, ambulance drivers and specialists from rehabilitation centers.



There are more than two thousand donors in Mogilev region. There is a large zonal blood transfusion station in Bobruisk, interdistrict departments in Gorki and Klimovichi. Doctors work in tandem with donors. And this is an invaluable contribution to the development of the country's health care.



This year, the intensive care department was equipped with new equipment - monitors, syringess, defibrillator, ventilator. The hospital is now operating in a regular mode.

