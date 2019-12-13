PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Almost 1.5 million tons of grain - result from fields of Belarus as of July 24

Nearly 1.5 million tons of grain is the result of Belarus' fields as of this morning. Grain growers continue to contribute to the food security of the country. Traditionally, it is better in the south. It's logical - the weather conditions there are favorable for work. Brest, Minsk and Gomel regions are the leaders in harvesting. The average yield is now 33.5 centners per hectare.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All