All-Belarusian People's Assembly about to welcome delegates
Delegates from Brest Region were the first to go to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. They go with initiatives collected at dialogue platforms and during the work of public receptions. An auto-convoy from Brest has already started. The region will be represented by 310 people. Delegates from the districts of the region will join the column.
30% of the participants are workers in the industry, construction, and transport. Many representatives specialize in the socio-cultural, services, and media sectors. There will also be delegates from the agro-industrial complex, power unit, state administration, pensioners, and also students of universities and students of secondary specialized educational institutions.
