Almost 75 thousand foreigners visit Belarus without visa



Almost 75 thousand foreigners visited Belarus without a visa. According to the State Border Committee, since April 15, more than 50 thousand Lithuanians have arrived in our country. Almost 18 thousand are the citizens of Latvia. More than 5.5 thousand foreigners from the Baltic States used visa-free regime last weekend alone. We remind that visa-free regime for Lithuania and Latvia is valid until December 31. And by the way, the Covid restrictions on the entry to Belarus have been removed. The PCR test or vaccination certificate are not required.



