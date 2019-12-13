Almost a year under pandemic conditions

Selfless love for their profession helped Belarusian doctors find the energy to overcome the most severe test of the coming year - the coronavirus infection.

The disease isn't retreating. 1 838 patients with COVID-19 were registered today. Behind the numbers of dry statistics there are months of hard work and struggle for each patient. We've been in a pandemic for almost a year now. During that time, we've gotten better. We have treatment experience, enough drugs and personal protective equipment.