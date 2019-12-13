Belarusians to erect and reconstruct monuments

The memory of the heroic deed of our people will live forever in our hearts, in stories and respect for the places of memory.



Almost eight decades passed after the Great Patriotic War. Belarusians will erect and reconstruct monuments.



Today, all the monuments have fresh flowers. Belarus remembers everyone.



The remains of 10 000 Soviet soldiers are buried in the fraternal cemetery in Ryelenki.



These are soldiers of the 11th Guards and 31st armies who died in the battles of 1943 and 1944. The front stood here for 9 months.



The memorial on the site of the fraternal cemetery was erected in 1973 on the 599th kilometer of the Brest-Moscow highway. Cars passing by slow down, and passing trains always beep. There are 4 steles dedicated to the exploits of Yuri Smirnov, Alexander Vasiliev, Anna Nikandrova and the pilots of the Normandie-Niemen regiment Sergey Astakhov and Bruno de Faltan. At the entrance, short and touching inscription runs: "Your deeds are immortal."



On the day of the opening of the memorial, more than 6 000 names were inscribed on the granite. Over the years of search work, their number has increased by 3 000. Blank slabs have been left for new surnames, because the work with the archives continues.



Reconstruction began at the memorial complex three years ago. They earned money on Subbotnik campaigns, the budget, public organizations. The renovated complex was solemnly opened on the day of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.



This memorial complex is one of the most magnificent monuments in the territory of Belarus, a country that remembers and honors its heroes.



The village of Shaulichi, Volkovysk District, repeated the fate of Khatyn. In July 1943, the Nazis killed 366 residents, 120 of which were children. Today their names are immortalized in granite.



The tragic events of the summer of 1943 developed rapidly. The day before the massacre, a German officer, a doctor, was killed near the village. The Nazis did not understand the reasons and accused the residents of helping the partisans. At dawn, the village was surrounded.



Punishers checked the residents against the lists of the commandant's office and shot every single one. All the property of the villagers was taken out, and the houses and sheds were set on fire. The village burned for more than a day.



Today there is a memorial complex.



Hundreds of people come to Shaulichi memorial complex every year on July 7, the day of the tragedy, and on May 9 to pay tribute to the lost, but unconquered residents.

