Pit-grave with 8 thousand Nazi victims buried found near Minsk

The prosecution has found another mass grave of Nazi victims within the framework of investigation of the criminal case on the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War.



The remains of about a hundred people were found in the second pit-grave in the area of the 9th km of Moscow highway (Uruchye tract). According to experts, we can talk about eight thousand bodies. They were mostly civilians, but there were also soldiers of the Red Army among the victims. In total, the area may contain at least seven mass graves of the dead. The soldiers of the 52nd separate specialized search battalion are now working at the site of the grave. The prosecutors conduct procedural actions within the investigation of a criminal case of genocide.



During the entire period of the investigation the number of destroyed communities has increased. At the beginning of the investigation the figure was 9,200, today it is more than 9,500 communities. In the course of the preliminary investigation, the previously unknown places of massacre of civilians, prisoners of war, the elderly, children and women are being established.



The delegates of the international parliamentary conference have visited the Uruchye massacre burial site of the Great Patriotic War time. The delegation consisted of prosecutors of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, employees of the Investigation Committee of Russia, representatives of diplomatic corps and scientific community. It is needless to say that all the delegates were struck by what they saw.



