First electric neighborhood built near Minsk

The NPP gives impetus for the development of many industries, first of all, transport and construction. During the next five years, the residential fund will be replenished with two million square meters of electric housing. Specialists assure that annual saving of the natural gas will reach four and a half billion cubic meters.



The autonomous power supply system completely eliminates inappropriate consumption: the sensors are adjusted to the outdoor air temperature, thereby excluding overheating of residential premises. The system will also automatically inform problems in the serving organization.

