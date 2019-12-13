EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National team gets ready near Mogilev for International Army Games "Open Water"

The servicemen of the pontoon-bridge units train as quickly as possible to ferry military equipment to the opposite bank using special equipment from the engineering troops. Floating transporters, ferry-bridge machines, towing-motor boats are involved. Practical training takes place on the Dnieper River.

