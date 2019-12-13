3.39 RUB
Mask regime introduced in some regions of Belarus under recommendation of Ministry of Health
The entire Gomel Region fell under the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. In addition, the list includes districts of Mogilev and Vitebsk Regions. This means that residents of cities and villages are required to wear protective masks in public places such as shopping centers, catering facilities, pharmacies, health care facilities, social and cultural facilities, administrative buildings, public transport, including taxis. There are a sufficient number of personal protective equipment in the country's pharmacies.
