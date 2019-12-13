PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Modern school built by Belarusians opens near Voronezh

Giving a holiday to people is the noblest thing, especially to those who need it. Today Belarus made part of an important day for schoolchildren and teachers in the village of Strelitsa near Voronezh. A modern school built entirely by Belarusians was opened here. The project is a pilot one, with a new financing scheme. It includes spacious classrooms, a new gym and an interactive library for children.

