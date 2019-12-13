EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Our Children" charity event to bring Christmas mood to every child

The time of miracles and magic continues. Bringing Christmas mood to every child is the main goal of "Our Children" charity event. The holiday came to the social and pedagogical center of Leninsky District of Minsk. The program includes the New Year's performance with the participation of fairy-tale characters, games, quests and a round dance with Father Frost and Snow Maiden. The pupils received presents from the Belarusian Telegraph Agency and the district administration: bicycles, household appliances and sweets.

This social and pedagogical center has 17 children left without parental care. Some of them will see a real Christmas miracle - in January they will find a family.

