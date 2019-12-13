"Our Children" charity event to bring Christmas mood to every child

The time of miracles and magic continues. Bringing Christmas mood to every child is the main goal of "Our Children" charity event. The holiday came to the social and pedagogical center of Leninsky District of Minsk. The program includes the New Year's performance with the participation of fairy-tale characters, games, quests and a round dance with Father Frost and Snow Maiden. The pupils received presents from the Belarusian Telegraph Agency and the district administration: bicycles, household appliances and sweets.