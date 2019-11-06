EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


New swimming pool opened in Minsk

A new swimming pool was opened in the Shabany district of Minsk. It is built according to a standard cheap project. The complex consists of two pools (for adults and children). Next to the pool, a wrestling court with simulators was built. In the future, such cheap complexes will appear in every district of the capital.

