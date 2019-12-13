Gifts from President presented to children from Belarus and Lithuania at the celebration in the Palace of Independence

A colorful musical show in the Palace of Independence continues to gather children from all over the country. The ceremonial hall was given an atmospheric look, and the site was turned into a cultural center for the New Year celebrations. There grew a fabulous winter town with decorative houses, where you can create your own hands Christmas accessories. Today there were 250 children. These are children from large and low-income families, and the winners of competitions and creative competitions. Young Belarusians from Lithuania - children of members of the Belarusian Cultural Center "Ranica" and the Belarusian diaspora of Lithuania also joined the exciting adventure with master classes and entertainment.