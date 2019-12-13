3.42 RUB
November 7 gift: keys to new apartments presented to 40 families
On the eve of November 7, 40 families received keys to the new apartments in the urban settlement of Shumilino. A five-storey house was built in eight months with a playground and a parking nearby. 30 multi-child families will live in the new building thanks to the state support.
Plans to build another apartment house
The microdistrict will grow. The foundation for another apartment building will be laid near the new building very soon. In total, 211 thousand square meters of housing was built in Vitebsk Region this year, more than nine hundred multi-child families had a housewarming.
