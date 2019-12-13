3.39 RUB
Union of Women congratulated doctors on Easter
Union of Women decided to support the doctors. 180 food packages were brought to the infectious departments of Brest Regional Clinical Hospital, where adults and children with COVID-19 are treated. Each set contains food for a snack and canned products and Easter cakes for the upcoming holidays. Everyone can join: the charity’s account number is on the official website of the Belarusian Union of Women.
