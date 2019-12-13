Belarus sends humanitarian cargo to Vietnam to support it during pandemic

Belarus continues to support friendly countries in the difficult period of the pandemic. Yesterday, a plane with a humanitarian cargo flew from Belarus to Vietnam. The help was needed because of the coronavirus epidemic there. The Belarusian side has gathered everything necessary to combat the COVID-infection. The aircraft accompanied by our rescuers has already landed at the destination point.









“In pursuance of the instructions of the head of state, the Republic of Belarus has formed a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of more than 15 tons and a total amount of almost 900 thousand Belarusian rubles. The cargo included the most necessary medical equipment and materials to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus. The consignment was formed in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Health, and was coordinated by the officer's side.”









This is not the first time our country has responded to Vietnam's requests for assistance. In 2001 and 2018, Belarus sent money and non-food items there after devastating typhoons and floods. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Belarusian rescuers have delivered humanitarian cargoes to various parts of the world more than seventy times.