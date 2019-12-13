EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Preparation for II CIS Games: How volunteers are trained

The Belarusian State University of Physical Culture and Sport hosted a comprehensive training for the volunteers who will help and accompany the athletes. Training was conducted in four main areas. The young people were introduced to the competitions, the functions of a sports volunteer and presented the facilities where the competitions will take place.

The training sessions also included work on the personality of the volunteers themselves. Each of them should be competent in their field. Volunteers will work at all the venues of eleven Belarusian cities during the II CIS Games.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All