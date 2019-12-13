3.42 RUB
Air Defense Units with S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems arrive in Belarus
The air defense units armed with S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems have arrived in Belarus from the Russian Far East. The anti-aircraft missile systems divisions are taking part in the examination of the Union State's response forces. The air defense missions will be carried out at one of the firing ranges in the Brest Region.
