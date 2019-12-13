Units of the anti-aircraft missile regiment hold tactical exercises near Ostrovets

The field exercise of one of the units of the anti-aircraft missile regiment, which protects the airspace over the nuclear power plant ended near Ostrovets. In the course of maneuvers, the servicemen practiced tasks in the conditions of activity of illegal armed formations. The personnel of the anti-aircraft rocket battery demined the terrain, destroyed gang formations and conditional aircraft. The emphasis of this field exercise was laid on the fight against drones and repulsion of a massive missile and aviation strike.



Tor-M2 is one of the best systems in the world in its class. The system is capable of hitting targets altitudes up to 10 km and at a range of up to 12 km. Each vehicle contains 16 guided missiles, the launch interval between them is no more than two seconds.



