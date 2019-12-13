Details of incident on Belarusian-Lithuanian border

A terrible incident happened at the Belarusian-Lithuanian border near the village of Beniakoni last night. Local residents found a refugee in a critical condition. Our border guards provided first aid on the spot, but the man died.

Belarus 1 has got video of the dead Iraqi citizen. Please, take the children away from TV screens. We warn you, this is a hard-hitting footage.

According to the border guards, the man was coughing heavily, choking and was unable to give any clear answers. His condition was worsening. The border guards tried to render first aid to him and called an ambulance, as his pulse was not palpable. The paramedics arrived within 10 minutes. They ascertained the man's death. Necessary measures are currently being taken to clarify all the circumstances.