3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Details of incident on Belarusian-Lithuanian border
A terrible incident happened at the Belarusian-Lithuanian border near the village of Beniakoni last night. Local residents found a refugee in a critical condition. Our border guards provided first aid on the spot, but the man died.
Belarus 1 has got video of the dead Iraqi citizen. Please, take the children away from TV screens. We warn you, this is a hard-hitting footage.
According to the border guards, the man was coughing heavily, choking and was unable to give any clear answers. His condition was worsening. The border guards tried to render first aid to him and called an ambulance, as his pulse was not palpable. The paramedics arrived within 10 minutes. They ascertained the man's death. Necessary measures are currently being taken to clarify all the circumstances.
The incident was reported to the President. The reaction was immediate: the Investigative Committee, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, was instructed to immediately begin an investigation and to interview local residents who were the first to find the beaten foreigner.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All