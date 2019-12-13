3.39 RUB
SBU bomber: Belarusians, take care of your peace! War is very scary...
SBU (the Ukrainian Security Service) bomber Nikolai Shvets (call sign Gaspar) said in an interview with the TV News Agency that he had a lot of time in the detention center to think over his act and make certain conclusions. He also addressed the Belarusians.
"Take care of the world! Because war is very scary. War is death, it's grief. I know what I'm talking about, because I came from there. Don't let the war come to you, don't give in to provocations. "
Shvets also urged Belarusians to be grateful to those people who are courageously trying to prevent war in such difficult conditions for Belarus.
The SBU terrorist confessed: "They betrayed me."
