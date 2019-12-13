Results of 13th National Contest of Innovation Projects summed up

The results of the National Contest of Innovation Projects were summed up in Minsk. Nearly 200 applications were submitted by representatives of educational institutions, technology parks, research centers and organizations. It is a record number for 13 years.

The final featured more than 40 projects presenting developments in medicine, agriculture, industrial sphere. The trend is toward import substitution. There were also gifts and special prizes from Belteleradiocompany. Since 2021, the National State Television and Radio Company of the Republic of Belarus has been a media partner of the contest.