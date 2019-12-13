Lukashenko's trip to Gomel Region sets guidelines for the whole country: order and development are a priority

Discipline and work with human resources. The meeting in Gomel Region set a number of accents for the work all over the country. It is not only about the management from Minsk. The President said: "Everything is visible on the ground, we know how to do everything properly, the question is why we do not always do it?

When it comes to the Chernobyl-affected territories, Belarus has never spared money to restore them. And now we are talking about development. Therefore, a part of the traditional trip of the President to the Gomel Region on the week of the anniversary of the tragedy was connected, of course, with remembrance.

And some part of it was already connected with criticism and specific assignments. They touched upon the occupancy of farms, land reclamation, condition of fields, loss of livestock, and restoration of machinery. All this amounts to billions of rubles.

Speeches about salaries and conditions for specialists will also go at the meeting. Everybody knows how the agrarians may work for two or three workers and in several shifts. It is important for the authorities to organize this process and motivation.