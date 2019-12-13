Border guards of Belarus and Russia discuss protection of Union State borders

The border guards of Belarus and Russia discussed the efficiency of border protection of the Union State. The meeting focused not only on the implementation of the border policy of the Union State, but on ensuring security on its external border. The leaders and experts also discussed tools for further effective interaction between the border agencies of Russia and Belarus. Special attention at the meeting was paid to the improvement of infrastructure and technical equipment of the state borders. The delegations also laid flowers at the monument to the soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War.