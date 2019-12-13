Belarusian State Border Committee: Network of illegal migration organized in Poland

There is a network of organizers of illegal migration in Poland, says the Border Committee of Belarus. According to official statistics, which is published almost daily by the Border Guard in Twitter, just last month, almost 100 accomplices were detained on the Polish territory, who assisted in crossing the Polish border, and provided refugees with escort to the EU countries. Besides, illegal expulsion of foreigners to Belarus is also ensured by representatives of the of the Polish border guard service. Using their official position and the introduction of the state of emergency in the border areas, the Polish law enforcers lift fences, forcibly, expel people by force or simply throw unconscious people into the territory of Belarus. In order to conceal their illegal actions from the public, Poland does not allow any journalists, human rights defenders or even representatives of the European Border Agency Frontex to the border line.